Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Inseego were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 142.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 80,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,510.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Inseego Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. Inseego had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Profile

(Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.