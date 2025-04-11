Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,700,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 29.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,108 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.95. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

