Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,315 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,456.34. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,686,686. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock valued at $30,590,612. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.78 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

