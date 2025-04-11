Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.67 Million Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 351.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Donegal Group worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

DGICA stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $648.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $213,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,566.15. The trade was a 88.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,964,023.05. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and have sold 47,119 shares worth $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Donegal Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

