Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 475.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,752 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.03% of GAN worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

GAN Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.88. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

GAN Company Profile

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

