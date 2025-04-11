Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.26% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $35.06 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.