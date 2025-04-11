Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.95 Million Stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 389.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 67.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. Euroseas Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

