Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.09 Million Stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Grindr worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the third quarter worth about $7,720,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,989,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,165,000 after acquiring an additional 349,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,035,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Grindr during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grindr by 66.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRND. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grindr in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,974. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,173 shares of company stock valued at $187,729. Company insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

GRND stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

