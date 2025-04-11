Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.