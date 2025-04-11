Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Noah worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Noah in the third quarter worth $199,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at $566,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Noah in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Noah

Noah Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.