Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.68 Million in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 153,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RealReal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other RealReal news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

