Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.93 Million in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in LandBridge in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LandBridge by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 price target on LandBridge and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

LandBridge Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $62.89 on Friday. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

