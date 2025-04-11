Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.10 Million in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.89% of Travelzoo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,990,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at $57,374,241.60. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,471,555 over the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

