Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

