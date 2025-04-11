Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Loar in the third quarter valued at $1,247,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Loar by 3,444.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 413.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after buying an additional 335,376 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the third quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of LOAR opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.36. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

