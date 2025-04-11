Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Read Our Latest Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.