Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,332,198.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.75. This trade represents a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $51.32 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.