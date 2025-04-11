Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,280,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.84% of WM Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in WM Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 37.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,516,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 834,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 100.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 84,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.08.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

