Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 34,508 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 403.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Life360 worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at $675,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,393,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Life360 by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life360 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $118,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,067.96. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,712.12. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,710 shares of company stock worth $6,905,679.

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.77.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Life360

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.