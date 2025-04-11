Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 3,949 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 70,420 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $468,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

