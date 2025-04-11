Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 61,879 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.22% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

