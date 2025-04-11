Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 391.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graham by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graham by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.65. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

