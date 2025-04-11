Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.