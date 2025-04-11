Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.05% of American Outdoor Brands worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $11.02 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

