Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

