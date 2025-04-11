Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,412 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 136.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 123,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 275.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEUS shares. StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 3.3 %

ZEUS opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $70.51.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.60 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

