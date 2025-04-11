Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 16,730 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tile Shop by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.46 million, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.16. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.