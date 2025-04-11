Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 205,442 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,442 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Stock Down 5.7 %

PRGO stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.