Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 24,519 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,519 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 109,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $7.95 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

