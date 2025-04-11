Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 34,489 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 588,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $1.12 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

