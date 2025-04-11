Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 40,989 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,989 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $298,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $313.84 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $246.43 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day moving average of $345.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total value of $924,194.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,953.12. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,955,858.67. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

