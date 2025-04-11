Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 48,012 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,012 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,898,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after buying an additional 73,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.62 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

