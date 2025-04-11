Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 635,979 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 635,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in ENI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,233,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ENI by 9.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE E opened at $25.53 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

