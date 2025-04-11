Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 120.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 901.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

