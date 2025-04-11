Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGR. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,493,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.