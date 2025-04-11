Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 193,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,854 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

VMD stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

