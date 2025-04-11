Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Camtek by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $140.50.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

