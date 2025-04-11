Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,420 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley raised MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

