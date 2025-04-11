Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ashland traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 183429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

