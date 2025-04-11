ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Further Reading

