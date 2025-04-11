Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,475,228.28 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,587.76. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, March 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $1,825,178.72.

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $1,862,852.24.

On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,733,061.40.

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total transaction of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total transaction of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total value of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total value of $2,032,383.08.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $198.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.50 and its 200-day moving average is $241.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.