Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Purchases 1,840 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,716 ($8,717.55).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,300 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £8,234 ($10,687.95).

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Tobin bought 2,700 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($12,967.29).

Audioboom Group Stock Down 5.3 %

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 340 ($4.41) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.17.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.