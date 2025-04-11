Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Avalon has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

