Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Avalon has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Avalon Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is a Dividend King?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.