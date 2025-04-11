AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of AxoGen worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 530,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $700.64 million, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

