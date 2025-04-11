B. Riley Weighs in on Booking’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $13.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6,000.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2025 earnings at $42.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $86.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $39.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $179.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $225.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $286.29 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $354.27 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $434.62 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,327.28.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,494.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,717.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,763.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

