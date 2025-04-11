Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 3003885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.
OZK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK
Bank OZK Stock Down 7.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
