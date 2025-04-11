Barclays Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $138.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

WTFC opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after purchasing an additional 505,293 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,754,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

