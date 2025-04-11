Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 820.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

