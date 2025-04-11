Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Down 13% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price traded down 13% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. 10,479,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,833,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

