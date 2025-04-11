Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,897,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,153,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 166,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253,730 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 109,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BHE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.83. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

